Teasdale into English Amateur final

31 Jul 2022 | Amateur golf |

By Golf England

The of the English Women’s Amateur Championship is set to be a mouth-watering occasion as the in-form Australian Abbie Teasdale and Davina Xanh go head-to-head. Perth's Teasdale defeated Carus Green’s Harriet Barker by a 5&4 margin in the semi-final to book her place in the 36-hole final staged at Lindrick Golf Club in South Yorkshire. The Royal Fremantle player had earlier seen off a terrific fightback from Alexandra Phelps in the quarters to secure a 3&1 triumph. Xanh’s outstanding week continued as she began the day with a thumping 8&6 victory over Lottie Woad’s conqueror Katie Stephens in the light Lindrick drizzle. And the 18-year-old followed that up with a 6&5 win against Woodsome Hall’s Nicola Slater to confirm her spot in tomorrow’s final. The final looks set to be too close to call and it could be played in front of a raucous crowd with plenty of Teasdale’s family and friends set to make the journey across from Manchester for the occasion. For the 19-year-old though, tomorrow’s final is not just an excuse for a family day out, it represents a serious chance to lift the trophy, an opportunity Teasdale is focused on taking. “It feels really good to make it through to the final,” she said. “I got a bit frustrated against Alex this morning because I wasn’t hitting the balls as I wanted to but I just kept telling myself that I deserve to be here and kept fighting. “I’m really excited for the final. I don’t really know Davina but it will be really good to play against her. “My dad and my brother are coming to support me tomorrow, along with my mum who has been here all week, and I think they might be bringing half of north Manchester so we’ll see what happens!” Meanwhile Xanh, the 2020 English Girls’ Amateur Stroke Play champion, will be looking to add some more silverware to her trophy cabinet as she plays 36 holes of match play for the first time. The Mendip Spring golfer has looked in imperious form throughout the week and she believes her game is in the right place to take her all the way to the title.

Watch Abbie Teasdale's interview