Teasdale, Bennett progress at British Am

22 Jun 2022 | Amateur golf |

West Australian Abbie Teasdale and Sydneysider Kelsey Bennett are through to the knockout rounds of The Women’s Amateur Championship at Hunstanton Golf Club in England.

The Australian pair both finished one-over par in a share of 36th place following the 36 holes of stroke play to advance to the matchplay round of 64.

For Royal Fremantle member Teasdale, the tournament is a homecoming of sorts as it is her first trip back to the United Kingdom since her family moved to Australia when she was just four years old.

The now 19-year-old has ventured to the land of her birth seeking playing opportunities following two years of frustration induced by the Covid-19 pandemic and border closures.

“I couldn’t play any competition, so my world ranking dropped almost a thousand spots. So that’s why I chose to come here this year,” she said.

“I did lose a lot of passion for the game because we couldn’t play. I kind of got bored of practising after awhile, and so it’s been difficult.

“But now I’m finally playing again and starting to like it a lot more.”

Teasdale is coached by the highly regarded Ritchie Smith, whose pupils also included the likes of the Lee siblings and Hannah Green, and she said that having the same coach has those superstars works out well.

“I played with Minjee before I came here, and Hannah Green as well,” she said.

“We always like get to see each other and everything.”

Teasdale will face Ffion Tynan of Wales in the round of 64, while Bennett is up against Canadian Savannah Grewal on Wednesday evening Australian time.

Follow the scores .