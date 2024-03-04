Teams named for Australian Junior Interstate

04 Mar 2024 | Amateur golf |

Teams have been named for the Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches in Perth next month.

The matches will be held at Royal Fremantle from 15-18 April, with seven boys’ teams and six girls’ teams competing.

New South Wales will defend the overall crown it won at Ulverstone in Tasmania last year.

Trophies are awarded in the overall mixed category, boys and girls. Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches

15-18 April, Royal Fremantle Golf Club

TEAMS: TASMANIA*

Edison Lee Eli Monaghan James Robinson Jonty Lunson Koby Wegman *Tasmania is only fielding a boys’ team. VICTORIA Hamish Farquharson Elbert Kim Rupert Toomey Jesse Trembath Edward Sargeant Amelia Harris Sophie Mann Seabil Leong Jessica Zhu Jaehee (Jessie) Yun ACT Harry Whitelock Nathan White Callan Robertson Hunter Caldwell Blake Jones Kortni Houston Madison Hood Sophia Chau Taylor Hood Sia Taylor QUEENSLAND Wes Hinton Alfie Ward Harrison Gomez Chase Oberle Jedd Brady Sarah Hammett Shyla Singh Ionna Muir Elly Peterson Millie Komulainen NEW SOUTH WALES Toby Farrar Samuel Cascio Harry Gourlay Kayun Mudadana Vidur Subramaniam Rachel Lee Sophie Eppelstun Camilla Kim Amy Squires Lara Thomsen SOUTH AUSTRALIA Kade Bryant Joshua Grundel Jackson Leonard Malachy Marshall Lachlan Oakes Raegan Denton Stephanie Keylock Jamie Hards Katie Seol Kanokrat Stutley WESTERN AUSTRALIA Isabella Leniartek Aileen Sirait Alice Tonts Halia Edwards Chloe Veeran Josiah Edwards Ollie Marsh Nate Johnson Spencer Harrison Mandeep Singh