Teams finalised for Australian Interstate Teams Matches

01 May 2024 | Amateur golf |

Defending champions New South Wales will face off against a powerhouse Victorian team in a mouth-watering Round 1 match-up of the Australian Interstate Teams Matches starting Monday at Southport Golf Club.

The best men and women amateur golfers from across the country will converge on the Gold Coast for the most prestigious teams event in Australian amateur golf.

Each state is brimming with exceptional talent, many of whom have already made a mark in tournaments on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

The format will see each of the six states play each other across five rounds, with eight matches in each tie consisting of four men’s and four women’s matches.

The leading two teams at the completion of the round robin matches will then face-off in the final from midday on Wednesday.

For many, it will be their final shot at state team success before they move into the professional ranks while New South Wales have four players backing up from last year’s thrilling win over South Australia.

Annika Rathbone, Rachel Lee, Jye Pickin (pictured, second from left) and Declan O’Donovan all return in 2024 while their opponents in Round 1, Victoria, have four players who were victorious in 2022.

Since that win two years ago, Phoenix Campbell became the first amateur to win the Queensland PGA Championship, Jasper Stubbs (pictured, far right) has played The Masters after his Asia-Pacific Amateur win at Royal Melbourne, Amelia Harris was runner-up at the Australian Women’s Amateur Championship in January and Molly McLean claimed the Dunes Medal last December.

The home team from Queensland also boasts a squad with experience in professional events.

Quinn Croker has already secured a Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia through the Future Tour for when he turns pro while Justice Bosio (pictured, second from right) and Sarah Hammett have both performed strongly in WPGA events the past two years.

The South Australian team will be led by Caitlin Peirce (pictured, far left) and Amelia Whinney while the West Australian team features four players from Mount Lawley Golf Club, the home club of five-time LPGA Tour winner Hannah Green.

TEAMS

New South Wales: Annika Rathbone (The Australian), Rachel Lee (Avondale), Ella Scaysbrook (The Australian), Sophie Eppelstun (Catalina Club), Amy Squires (Concord), Jye Pickin (Avondale), Declan O'Donovan (Avondale), Jye Halls (New South Wales), Jeff Pullen (St Michaels), Coby Carruthers (Concord).

Queensland: Justice Bosio (Caboolture), Hannah Reeves (Brisbane GC), Sarah Hammett (Emerald Lakes), Shyla Singh (Southport GC), Ionna Muir (Maroochy River), Quinn Croker (Royal Queensland), Lincoln Morgan (Royal Queensland), Harry Takis (Virginia), Will Bowen (Royal Queensland), Kai Komulainen (Emerald Lakes).

South Australia: Caitlin Peirce (Royal Adelaide), Amelia Whinney (Grange), Raegan Denton (Royal Adelaide), Matilda Miels (Kooyonga), Imogen Jessen (Kooyonga), Sam Earl (The Vines), Kyle Hayter (Kooyonga), Jack Tanner (Glenelg), Kade Bryant (Glenelg), Joshua Grundel (Royal Adelaide).

Tasmania: Tailah Mowat (Ulverstone), Mackenzie Wilson (Tasmania), Mackenzie Thomas (Royal Hobart), Jorjah Bailey (Launceston), Joey Bower (Royal Hobart), Ronan Filgate (Launceston), Jonty Lunson (Devonport), Eli Monaghan (Royal Hobart), Mitch Van Noord (Launceston).

Western Australia: Amanda Gan (Mount Lawley), Isabella Leniartek (Mount Lawley), Amie Phobubpa (Joondalup), Erina Tan (Mount Lawley), Abbie Teasdale (Royal Fremantle), Joseph Buttress (The Western Australian), Jordan Doull (Mount Lawley), Josiah Edwards (Gosnells), Connor Fewkes (Goldfields), Michael Hanrahan Smith (Cottesloe).

Victoria: Phoenix Campbell (Yarra Yarra), Jasper Stubbs (Peninsula-Kingswood), Abel Eduard (Kingston Heath), Connor McDade (Royal Melbourne), Siddharth Nadimpalli (Spring Valley), Amelia Harris (Yarra Yarra), Jazy Roberts (Belvoir Park), Molly McLean (The National), Shanaiah Fernando (Yarra Yarra), Seabil Leong (The Metropolitan).

Draw Round 1 7am Monday Western Australia v South Australia Queensland v Tasmania New South Wales v Victoria

Round 2 12pm Monday Queensland v Victoria New South Wales v South Australia Tasmania v Western Australia

Round 3 7am Tuesday Queensland v New South Wales Victoria v Western Australia Tasmania v South Australia

Round 4 12pm Tuesday Tasmania v New South Wales South Australia v Victoria Western Australia v Queensland

Round 5 7am Wednesday Victoria v Tasmania Western Australia v New South Wales South Australia v Queensland

Final 12pm Wednesday