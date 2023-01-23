Tasmanian Open enters new era

23 Jan 2023 | Amateur golf | Professional golf |

For the first time since the early 1990s, the Tasmanian Open will be played for prize money.

The storied championship, which was first played in 1913, will feature on the PGA of Australia’s adidas PGA Pro-Am series with $35,000 up for grabs. Men and women professional and amateur golfers will grace the fairways of Launceston Golf Club over 54 holes of stroke play from 23-25 February.

Men and women amateurs have been playing on the same course at the same time in the Apple Isle’s state open for a decade. Professionals will join them in 2023 for a share of the single prize purse, with a men’s Tasmanian Open and a women’s Tasmanian Open champion being crowned on the final day.

For the second year, the Tasmanian Inclusive Championship for golfers with a physical, sensory, or intellectual disability will be played in conjunction - another Australian event as a World Ranking Event for Golfers with a Disability (WR4GD).

“We are thrilled to have the Tasmanian Open demonstrate golf’s inclusive nature with men, women, professionals, amateurs and All Abilities golfers all together on the one course,” said Stuart Eaton, Golf Australia’s Golf Operations Manager – Tasmania.

“Setting up the tournament in this way will better showcase and promote golf in Tasmania, and we are very grateful to the PGA of Australia, Launceston Golf Club and the Tasmanian State Government for playing a vital part in helping us to do so.

“We hope the event will inspire more Tasmanians to start swinging a golf club and with the prize money on offer, we look forward to witnessing some of the nation’s best golfers in action.”