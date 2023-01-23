23 Jan 2023 | Amateur golf | Professional golf |
Tasmanian Open enters new era
by Dane Heverin
For the first time since the early 1990s, the Tasmanian Open will be played for prize money.
The storied championship, which was first played in 1913, will feature on the PGA of Australia’s adidas PGA Pro-Am series with $35,000 up for grabs. Men and women professional and amateur golfers will grace the fairways of Launceston Golf Club over 54 holes of stroke play from 23-25 February.
Men and women amateurs have been playing on the same course at the same time in the Apple Isle’s state open for a decade. Professionals will join them in 2023 for a share of the single prize purse, with a men’s Tasmanian Open and a women’s Tasmanian Open champion being crowned on the final day.
For the second year, the Tasmanian Inclusive Championship for golfers with a physical, sensory, or intellectual disability will be played in conjunction - another Australian event as a World Ranking Event for Golfers with a Disability (WR4GD).
“We are thrilled to have the Tasmanian Open demonstrate golf’s inclusive nature with men, women, professionals, amateurs and All Abilities golfers all together on the one course,” said Stuart Eaton, Golf Australia’s Golf Operations Manager – Tasmania.
“Setting up the tournament in this way will better showcase and promote golf in Tasmania, and we are very grateful to the PGA of Australia, Launceston Golf Club and the Tasmanian State Government for playing a vital part in helping us to do so.
“We hope the event will inspire more Tasmanians to start swinging a golf club and with the prize money on offer, we look forward to witnessing some of the nation’s best golfers in action.”
The Tasmanian Open boasts an impressive honour roll with major champions Minjee Lee and Geoff Ogilvy alongside the likes of ISPS HANDA Australian Open champion Bob Shearer and three-time professional winner Nikki Campbell.
There are also plenty of local names on that list with Tasmanian Hall of Famers Peter Toogood, Lindy Goggin and Tammy Hall boasting 16 titles between them.
The annual state championship is an important occasion on the Tasmanian sporting calendar and the Tasmanian State Government have committed their support to help the event thrive.
“The Rockliff Liberal Government is proud to be sponsoring one of Tasmania’s premier golf tournaments,” said Nic Street, Minister for Sport and Recreation.
“Tasmanian golf continues to go from strength to strength, in both quality of courses and standard of play.
“Tournaments like this provide an important platform for the State to showcase the very best of both.
“Best of luck to all those competing in this year’s edition of the tournament.”
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.