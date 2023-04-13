Tasmania GC sailing on AGC scholarship program

13 Apr 2023 | Women and girls |

By Serrin Bertino

From struggling to sailing – Tasmania Golf Club are now cruising.

Overlooking Barilla Bay in Hobart, Tasmania Golf Club has come a long way in just over 12 months and is proud to now be sailing…

“It was a challenge in the initial stages of recruitment for the scholarship program,” said Adam Holden, PGA Teaching Professional at the club.

“However, we eventually attracted five girls to our 2022 program.”

Just one year on, the club now has 12 girls enjoying a scholarship in 2023. Whilst Holden puts this success down to “the program selling itself”, his proactive manner towards connecting with schools via The First Tee, Sporting Schools plus MyGolf is also a key ingredient.

“We now have a really fun environment for girls to learn with other girls,” Holden said.

“We’ve split the girls into two groups, a younger group aged 8-10 and the self-named older group ‘the golden oldies’ whose ages range from 13-16!”

Scholarship recipients enjoy weekly tuition throughout the year. This also includes coming together once per month with the intent of the ‘golden oldies’ acting as mentors for the younger group.

“Our combined sessions are a great way for girls to connect between age groups and enjoy a fun activity such as this month’s ‘design your own mini putt golf hole’ on the practice putting green.”

For a club that did not have many girls regularly playing until the introduction of the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program, they are thrilled to see so many girls now involved.

This includes having additional parents and siblings also join the club as members.

Holden is excited for the year ahead. His goal is for each of the older girls to obtain a handicap and encourage the girls to play in the Golf Southern Tasmania Sunday meet-up events, a district-based program that encourages juniors to compete in six-and-nine-hole competitions.

