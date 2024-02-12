Tasmania Golf Club drives change in Apple Isle

12 Feb 2024 | R&A Charter | Women and girls | Clubs & Facilities |

Tasmania Golf Club joins an ever-growing list of clubs in the Apple Isle to prioritise the inclusion of women and girls, by becoming a signatory to the R&A Women in Golf Charter.

The sixteenth club in the state to do so, Tasmania Golf Club is committed to driving change, and proud to have become a signatory.

“We have been working towards this for a long time,” explains Board member, Klaire Carrick who has helped to guide the club through the process.

“Most of the changes to help empower women at the club were already underway, but it is wonderful to have official recognition of the work that is being done.”

The Charter, which is designed to enable more women and girls to maximise their potential in the sport, has the broad support of Golf Australia and growing commitment from clubs and facilities right around the country.

“Ultimately, we just wanted to be more inclusive, and we saw this as a wonderful way to do so,” Carrick says.

In a practical sense, Tasmania Golf Club has made several changes and innovations in line with the charter.

The course layout, which was previously a par 72 for men and 74 for women, is being re-routed to ensure a par 72 for both. With positive flow-on effects too, the new design will allow the Club to implement gender-neutral tees for all players.

Additionally, Tasmania Golf Club has amended its junior program to encourage more girls to take up the game.

“We made some significant changes to our youth structure,” Carrick says. “Getting girls into the program, we have set it up so that they can get a membership and work with our PGA Professionals Adam Holden and Nick White for some coaching.

“There is also a junior scholarship for one male and one female each year. It is all designed to get more girls out on the course.”

Initiatives that have been well-supported throughout the club, Carrick also details the fact that members are now running come-and-try days; hosting girls for three, six and nine hole rounds to help them feel more comfortable on the course.

“The Board is very supportive of all these initiatives and are really excited to keep going.”

More broadly, as one of the biggest clubs in Tasmania, Carrick believes they are playing an important role by committing to the Charter.

“We are quite proud to earn signatory status. It was something we wanted to make happen – being one of the bigger clubs – to get more women and girls onto the course,” she said.

“We have a vast knowledge base and the resources to provide training, education and opportunity to as many people as possible.

“That was a driving force for us, considering the position we are in as a club, to bring about a bit more change.”

