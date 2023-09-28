Tamborine Mountain Golf Club: Koalas welcome!

28 Sep 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |

This September has been Save the Koala month, and Tamborine Mountain Golf Club have rolled up their sleeves for the cause.

The Gold Coast Hinterland club have an important project currently underway, its aim: attract more koalas to the course.

Enlisting the expertise of a “Master Tree Grower”, Tamborine Mountain plan to plant trees in several small areas around the course so that koalas can walk between them.

The club currently has a small number of koalas that wander over from outside the course, but too many pines and other non-native trees means that they don't stay for long.

Club President Gerry Moloney believes koalas are the perfect animals for golf courses.

"They are a bit like teenagers ... sleep all day, eat and party all night,” he said.

Tamborine Mountain serves as an example of a golf club thinking outside the box of traditional sustainability and ensuring their property can foster and conserve native Australian wildlife.

Fundraising is ongoing and the first trees will be planted in the near-future.