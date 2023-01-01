Banner

Golf Course ID: 30420, 18 hole

Talbot Golf Club (VIC)

Public course
Golf course
Sand green

Located16 kms south of Marybrough and 54kms north of Ballarat, Talbot Golf Club has very well grassed predominantly flat fairways with a picturesque creek running across the course. The sand greens are large and topped with fine sand. Wildlife including kangaroos, wallabies and echidnas are often seen and there is an abundance of bird life.

1992 Lexton Road
Talbot VIC 3371

0499 303 995
