29 May 2023 | Amateur golf |
Snyman, Rika take NT Amateur championships
by Australian Golf Media
Dujuan Snyman and Katelyn Rika are the NT Amateur champions for 2023. Queenslander Snyman and local Northern Territory product Rika triumphed at Alice Springs Golf Club.
For 20-year-old Rika it was the first major win of her career.
Born and raised in Gove-Nhulunbuy in Arnhem Land, she has recently returned from a stint at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma where she played on the golf team, and plays out of Gove Country Club.
She had Sarah Shacklady, a previous NT Amateur champion and Alice Springs member on her bag as a significant help.
Rika shot rounds of 80-80-77-73 to win by 12 shots in the overall women’s section.
Meanwhile Snyman, just 16 and a prolific winner at junior level, also secured his first men’s national Order of Merit victory with rounds of 71-73-70-65, producing a brilliant finish.
The Sanctuary Cove member won by seven shots at 9-under overall.
His 2022 wins included the South Australian Junior Masters, the Queensland Junior Amateur and the Jack Newton Junior Classic.
