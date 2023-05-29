Snyman, Rika take NT Amateur championships

29 May 2023 | Amateur golf |

Dujuan Snyman and Katelyn Rika are the NT Amateur champions for 2023. Queenslander Snyman and local Northern Territory product Rika triumphed at Alice Springs Golf Club.

For 20-year-old Rika it was the first major win of her career.

Born and raised in Gove-Nhulunbuy in Arnhem Land, she has recently returned from a stint at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma where she played on the golf team, and plays out of Gove Country Club.

She had Sarah Shacklady, a previous NT Amateur champion and Alice Springs member on her bag as a significant help.

Rika shot rounds of 80-80-77-73 to win by 12 shots in the overall women’s section.

Meanwhile Snyman, just 16 and a prolific winner at junior level, also secured his first men’s national Order of Merit victory with rounds of 71-73-70-65, producing a brilliant finish.

The Sanctuary Cove member won by seven shots at 9-under overall.

His 2022 wins included the South Australian Junior Masters, the Queensland Junior Amateur and the Jack Newton Junior Classic.