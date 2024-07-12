Technology driven Swing Factory Terrey Hills to open in Sydney

12 Jul 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

Off-course golf is booming, and a highly anticipated new facility will open its doors to the public in northern Sydney on July 13.

Swing Factory Terrey Hills is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art golf precinct which combines industry-leading golf technologies, world-class entertainment and hospitality to ensure people of all ages will enjoy the facility.

Swing Factory co-founder, Erich Weber pleased to bring the exciting new golf offering to Sydney's Northern Beaches, a growing area with a diverse population and well-established love of golf.

“Off-course golf is growing at more than 20 per cent per annum, both here in Australia and the US, and we want to raise the level,” Weber said.

“Terrey Hills is Swing Factory’s second venue, with plans for more in the pipeline. Our mission is simple: make golf more fun for players old and new.”

Visitors to the new facility will enjoy technology that allows them to track each and every shot, play golf courses from around the globe, keep a progress log and challenge friends in a variety of games, in addition to playing mini golf.

A unique aspect of Swing Factory is the booking system. Each bay is booked in advance and in timeslots, with visitors able to hit unlimited balls in the time they have reserved. The booking system meaning there is no more waiting around for balls or a free bay.

“We have invested in technology to enhance the bay experience: Toptracer ball tracking, auto-ball dispensing technology, so there are no buckets, and every bay has space for multiple players,” Weber said.

“On the top level we have 14 lounge bays with couches, for up to 4 players. Food and drinks can be ordered by QR code and delivered to any of the 58 bays.”

On top of the driving range, Swing Factory Terrey Hills boasts a 27-hole mini golf course, as well as offering meals and drinks from their 'clubhouse'.

