Swing City opens in Sydney showing golf’s changing face

15 Nov 2023 | Clubs & Facilities | Participation | Women and girls | Industry news |

The newest player in the golf space in Sydney opened today, with Swing City in Norwest showcasing a new way for the local community to engage with golf.

Featuring a 40-bay driving range, Swing City is unique in that the range is fully enclosed by netting and only runs around 60 metres in length, yet thanks to radar technology in each bay and in range tracking, full length ball flights are recorded.

The technology and target greens also allow users to play a range of games, be they serious golfers or absolute beginners.

On hand for the opening event, which was signalled by a synchronised first hit from all 40 bays, Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland was joined by PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman, Golf NSW representatives and the respective CEOs of partners in Swing City, Mulpha Australia and Avid Sports.

Speaking on the need for golf to change and modernise, with the sport's newest facility a perfect example and representative of the Australian Golf Strategy tenant that “All golf is golf”, Sutherland noted Swing City doesn’t compromise golf courses, but instead complements them.

“Swing City is a fantastic addition to the Sydney golf scene. It’s a state-of-the-art golf entertainment facility in the north-west that offers something special for golfers of all ages and abilities,” Sutherland said.

“Across the country, we continue to see tremendous growth in golf participation – on and off the course. Full credit to Mulpha for responding to golf's increasing popularity and investing in a brilliant facility that includes a driving range a mini golf course, and other great entertainment options.”

Also enjoying a walk, and occasional hit, around the mini golf course, the additional entertainment options Sutherland mentions include an arcade packed with video and arcade games, as well as food and beverage service points.

The full suite of entertainment options makes Swing City a perfect location for children’s parties, as well as corporate and social events.

With the driving range bays under cover, Swing City is an all-weather facility conveniently located in one of the fastest growing regions of Sydney, with other games on offer for patrons.

“We are very lucky in the Hills, that between the Hills and Blacktown councils, we are the two fastest growing councils in New South Wales. With this growth, we need more infrastructure and services,” Mayor of the Hills Shire, Dr Peter Gangemi said.

“We need more recreational facilities for our community, so we are very thankful for Mulpha and everyone involved in this project to bring Swing City here for our community.

"It is exactly what we need in the community and it will be very well used by our residents.”

Located in what CEO Greg Shaw labelled Mulpha’s “backyard”, just over 30 minutes from the centre of Sydney, Swing City was born of a partnership between the real estate and hospitality investor and Avid Sports, the golf management company responsible for Golf Central BNE in Queensland.

“Swing City is a game-changer, for golf range-play, and for sporting and hospitality facilities in Norwest and the broader Hills district,” Shaw said.

“Mulpha has combined our specialist operating experience in hospitality, entertainment and leisure with our proven track record in development to create a truly unique concept.

“It offers a broad range of golf, leisure and entertainment facilities in a family-friendly environment to meet the growing demand in the area while making golf fun, easy and accessible for a broad range of players.”

The first of what is hoped to many Swing City facilities around Australia, the Norwest project is the first driving range in Australia with in-range ball tracking and is part of the Mulpha partnership with Golf Australia.

Creating a $60 million Play Golf Fund, Golf Australia and Mulpha will facilitate development of additional venues on both public and private sites via providing landowners with a complete turnkey solution to deliver the capital, planning and development required.

Ongoing management under long-term leases is also part of the solution in the interest of revitalising existing ranges, golf courses, public recreational facilities and private land.

“Congratulations to Greg and the team from Mulpha on the opening of Swing City. The facility will make a huge impact, serving existing golfers in the region and providing great experiences for newcomers to the game,” Sutherland said.

For more on the new facility, go to