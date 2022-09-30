Swanny celebrates century in style

30 Sep 2022 | Feature stories |

Reginald 'Swanny' Swanborough and his family stole the spotlight from the semi finals of the South Australian Amateur at Tanunda Pines Golf Club on Friday as they took to the course to celebrate his 100th birthday.

There was no other way 'Swanny' was going to spend his milestone day with the centurion taking up the game at the age of 56 and it being a big part of his life ever since.

He was joined for nine holes by his son Greg, club sponsor Troy Deer, two grandchildren and his granddaughter's boyfriend, and he showed that his swing is still in good shape - .

The World War II veteran was born in the United Kingdom but moved to Australia once peace was declared and has called Adelaide home ever since.

“I was in the British Navy," 'Swanny' said.

"I was in the Pacific Fleet and we were discharged in Sydney. Rather than going back over there, I stayed here. I had a mate who married a girl in Williamstown in Melbourne so I followed him to Melbourne for a bit and then I came through to Adelaide. I’ve been here 75 years now.

“I was in the Australian naval reserves then and I rejoined in ‘52. Did six years permanent and then carried on doing the same job, head of communications at the Port of Adelaide, as a civilian for the next 15 years."

'Swanny' and his group were the only golfers allowed on course while the South Australian Amateur semi finals were being played.