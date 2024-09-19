Emerging leaders headed to the Golf Summit

19 Sep 2024 | Industry News | Clubs and Facilities |

Due to the overwhelming response and exceptional quality of applications from across the country, Golf Australia has expanded its Emerging Leaders Scholarship program from two to six recipients for the 2024 Golf Summit.

The scholarship winners represent a diverse group of emerging leaders from various regions, showcasing a wide range of talents and a shared passion for advancing the game of golf in Australia.

Increasing the number of scholarships reaffirms Golf Australia’s commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders in golf, recognising the potential and drive demonstrated by the outstanding applicants.

The scholarship provides full access to the 2024 Golf Summit in Melbourne on October 16-17, where winners will gain valuable insights, network with industry professionals, and further develop their leadership skills.

Golf Australia extends its gratitude to all applicants for their passion and dedication to the sport, and encourages them to continue their leadership journeys within the golf industry.

Successful recipients:

Acacia Curtis

Role: Golf Operations and Membership Coordinator at North Adelaide Golf Course

Bio: Acacia aspires to become a Director of Golf in South Australia and a General Manager at Kangaroo Island’s upcoming facility. She is passionate about supporting women and new golfers and becoming a spokesperson for women in golf.

Andrew MacAuslan

Role: General Manager of Margaret River Golf Club

Bio: Andrew is dedicated to making golf accessible, with a focus on underrepresented groups, including women, juniors, and disadvantaged communities. His leadership goals include promoting diversity, inclusion, and fostering a supportive community through golf.

Ben Hall

Role: Membership and Communications Manager at The National Golf Club

Bio: Ben aspires to enhance member engagement and operational efficiency within golf clubs. He has a keen focus on creating community-driven programs to increase participation and diversity in golf.

Brigette Jones

Role: Membership Secretary at Yarra Yarra Golf Club

Bio: Brigette is committed to empowering personal and professional growth, with an emphasis on self-awareness. She aims to leverage her leadership experiences to inspire others and support gender equality in golf.

Jake Reay

Role: First Year Associate Golf Professional at Gerringong Golf Club

Bio: Jake established the Average Golf League, promoting inclusivity by engaging club members and visitors from nearby areas, and eventually he aspires to transition into leadership roles such as Head Professional or Club Manager.

Jenna Hunter

Role: Head Golf Coach at Jenna Hunter Golf & PGA Professional currently working at Riversdale Golf Club.

Bio: Jenna is committed to revitalising junior and women's golf programs, growing the sport within the community, and mentoring young talent through her Jenna Hunter Golf Scholarship. Jenna also aspires to grow the game of golf on Melbourne's west side by expanding her coaching programs, establishing a golf school at Riverside Golf Club, and developing an online coaching platform.