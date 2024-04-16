Students All Abilities Golf Day a hit in Adelaide

16 Apr 2024 | All Abilities |

More than 100 students took early steps on their golf journey at the second South Australia Students All Abilities Golf Day held at Mawson Lakes Golf Club in Adelaide's north.

In conjunction with School Sport South Australia, the Golf Australia initiative aims to give children with a disability the chance to learn the basics of golf in a fun and safe environment.

PGA Professionals Allan Telford, Brian Galvin, Josh Gumm and Lachlan De Sira along with Community Instructor Meegan Button helped deliver the engaging coaching sessions.

Using modified equipment, students rotated through stations which covered the basics of the game, creating a fantastic environment to hopefully develop a long-lasting connection with golf.

“We held our first Students All Abilities Day in September 2023 and around 50 students attended from four schools, so to have over 100 students from six schools come out in the second year for a fun day of golf is heartwarming” said Christian Puccini Golf Participation Manager SA.

“To see the kids smiling and having a go at our sport is why we put the day on. Golf can be played by anyone and it’s our role to provide opportunities especially for those in need."

The six participating schools on the day were Valley View Secondary School, Playford International College, Ocean View College, Warriapendi School, Gawler District College and Craigmore High School.

Haylee Wilson, a teacher from Warriappendi School which is a small secondary school in Marleston specifically for Aboriginal students, enjoyed seeing her students experience something new.

“We wanted to give all our students an opportunity to try a sport they probably have never tried before," Haylee said.

"It was also a great reward for a lot of our students to come along and have a great day outside, being active and trying something new.”