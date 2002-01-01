Banner

Golf Course ID: 21114, 9 hole

Stroud Golf Club (NSW)

Public course
Golf course

The Stroud Country Club was formed in 1972 to promote the games of golf, bowls and other indoor and outdoor sports, and to foster community interest in the Stroud District.. Stroud is a small rural township situated approx. 80 klms. north of Newcastle on the Bucketts way and approx. 50klms south of Gloucester. The club features a 9 hole course with grass greens and alternate tees on 6 holes.

Contact Details

164 Bucketts Way
Stroud NSW 2425

02 4994 5264
https://stroudcountryclub.org.au
