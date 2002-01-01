Golf Course ID: 21114, 9 hole

The Stroud Country Club was formed in 1972 to promote the games of golf, bowls and other indoor and outdoor sports, and to foster community interest in the Stroud District.. Stroud is a small rural township situated approx. 80 klms. north of Newcastle on the Bucketts way and approx. 50klms south of Gloucester. The club features a 9 hole course with grass greens and alternate tees on 6 holes.