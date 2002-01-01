Golf Course ID: 21114, 9 hole
Stroud Golf Club (NSW)
Public course
Golf course
The Stroud Country Club was formed in 1972 to promote the games of golf, bowls and other indoor and outdoor sports, and to foster community interest in the Stroud District.. Stroud is a small rural township situated approx. 80 klms. north of Newcastle on the Bucketts way and approx. 50klms south of Gloucester. The club features a 9 hole course with grass greens and alternate tees on 6 holes.
Contact Details
164 Bucketts Way
Stroud NSW 2425