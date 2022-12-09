Strong field lines up in Junior Masters

09 Dec 2022 | Amateur golf |

The country’s leading junior golfers will converge on the Palmer Gold Coast Golf Club next week for the 32 nd Greg Norman Junior Masters.

Hosted by Golf Australia at the Robina course, this qualifying-only event will attract more than 200 of the best juniors from across the country, with the majority hailing from Queensland. It will be held from December 12-15 with four rounds of stroke and a 54-hole cut.

The field will comprise of the leading three Australian Girls’ Order of Merit players and includes the defending champions Sarah Hammett and Kai Komulainen who both have had amazing seasons.

Sarah Hammett’s tournament wins include the SA Junior Masters, NSW Junior Championship, Katherine Kirk Classic and she was the leading amateur at the Australian Women’s Classic, while Komulainen was named in the Queensland team for the Australian Junior Interstate Teams and Queensland Junior Golfer of the Year.

Other players also looking to challenge include Haruhi Nakatani who currently leads Queensland Girls’ Order of Merit and is winner of the Queensland and Tasmania Junior Amateur and Harry Takis who leads the Queensland Boys’ Order of Merit and was the winner of the Gary Player Classic.

There are also several players travelling from New South Wales to compete.

Golf Australia’s Participation Manager for Queensland, Scott Simons, praised the resilience of parents and golfers in working through another challenging year.

“We’ve been lucky here, as it has been difficult to plan for events with Covid still hanging about and some of the extreme weather conditions faced this year,” said Simons. “We can’t speak highly enough of everyone involved because they’ve had to work hard at times to navigate through these challenges.”

Golf Australia’s State Manager for Queensland and Northern Territory Luke Bates said: “The Greg Norman Junior Masters has been a key event in the pathway for Queensland’s junior golfers for 32 years and its list of past winners demonstrate this – Karrie Webb, Adam Scott, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith, just a few to name.

“And the event not only attracts the top players, but also their families. There is plenty of great golf on display over the week and many activities for those involved to take up while visiting the Gold Coast.”

Bates also thanked businessman Clive Palmer for his continued involvement and contribution to the Greg Norman Junior Masters.

The Greg Norman Junior Masters is proudly sponsored by Drewmaster, Titleist and the Brisbane Nomads.