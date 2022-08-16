Strong Competition in Victor Harbor SASOOM Round

16 Aug 2022 | Amateur golf |

47 Men and Women Seniors comprised the field for the Victor Harbor round of the SASOOM on Monday 15 August – a mixture of local players and visitors who made the journey to the picturesque course on the Fleurieu Peninsula south of Adelaide. The event was sponsored by My Care Solution and all competitors thank them for their support. Although showers were forecast we only got one late in the rounds so conditions were good for a winter’s day. Angela Masters (Blackwood) continued her domination of the women’s events shooting 85 and being the only player to break 90. As per normal, clubmate, Rosemary Underwood (90) followed her in the Super Seniors Gross from local Sue Bastian (93). Sue won the Women’s Super Seniors Nett (73) from Rosemary (74) and another regular contender, Briony Williams (Mt Osmond), also 74. Senior Women’s – Gross went to Linda Hodgson (Victor Harbor) (94) from Jo Ricourt (Glenelg) (97) and Amanda Heapy (the Vines) (99). Linda also won the Nett in this section (82) on a count-back from another local, Cindy Dunn with Kathryn Hender (The Vines) third (84). Men’s Senior OOM contender Mark Potter (The Vines) pulled some points back on the leader in this category, club-mate Paul Gregory, but only on a count-back from the consistent Shane Amor (Grange) both turning in 78’s. Another contender, Andy Edwards (Mt Osmond) and newcomer Ian Pateyjohns (Willunga) had 79’s. Shane took the Senior Nett (72) from Boyd Austin (Thaxted Park) (74) with Andy Edwards and Mark Crocker (Grange) (75’s). Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) backed up last week’s win in the Super Seniors Nett and Gross with 78/72. Close rival and perennial contender Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) was second in the Gross (81) from Brian Welsh (Glenelg) (82). Local Trevor Grossman (74) was runner up in the Nett with Brian Welsh again third (75).

