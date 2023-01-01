Strategic planning is the basis for a club’s long term viability. A strategic plan provides a focus on the more important long term direction of the club. Golf Australia has a range of services and templates to assist your club to develop a strategic plan that is aligned to the Australian Golf Strategy.

GOLF AUSTRALIA – GOLF CLUB STRATEGY ALIGNMENT INITIATIVE

What is offered: Support of golf clubs to drive the development of best practice behaviours, reach their full potential, and have more Australians playing more golf!

DETAILS AND BENEFITS OF STRATEGY ALIGNMENT

Club survey using world renowned Players First system

Formulation of comprehensive strategic plan for the club, aligned to the Australian Golf Strategy

Formulation of action plan to assist in reaching strategic objectives

A balanced scorecard tool to help measure strategic outcomes

Ongoing support from Golf Australia resources to aid in successful implementation

OTHER OFFERINGS / BENEFITS

Tailored club and guest surveys using Players First system (member benchmarking data available)

Potential funding benefits as a result of alignment with Golf Australia’s national strategy

Contact you states Club and Facilities Manager for more information on our golf club strategy alignment initiative!