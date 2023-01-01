Golf Course ID: 20101, 18 hole

Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club is designed by the great Greg Norman, Stonecutters’ 6,257 metre, par 71 course sits amongst the rolling topography of Eastern Creek in Sydney’s western hills. This world-class 18 hole championship golf course at Stonecutters Ridge has been designed to rank among Australia’s Top 100 Courses.

The course’s landscape reﬂects the characteristics of its natural surrounds. Designed with three distinct landscaping themes in mind, each aspect complements the overall development and provides a range of sensory experiences as players travel around the course.

Intimidating bunkers, challenging greens and impressive water features are all hallmarks of the Greg Norman design.