PODCAST: Steph Kyriacou before the Women's PGA Championship

21 Jun 2022 | Podcast | Golf Australia

In another massive week in golf, 21-year-old rising star Stephanie Kyriacou joins the show ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship to discuss words of advice for Karrie Webb, life on the LPGA Tour and its differences to the Ladies European Tour, and so much more.

Before that hosts Tiffany Cherry, Mark Allen and Martin Blake recap the unforgettable finale at the US Open, the efforts of our Australians at Brookline, and the many other talking points dominating the golf work.

Australian Golf writer Dane Heverin has all the latest news and we're joined by Stuart Gray who is running an amateur golf series - with some amazing prizes - to raise money for young people with cancer.

Marko's Masterclass wraps up the show and it focuses on hitting out of fairway bunkers, just like Matt Fitzpatrick did on the 72nd hole of the US Open.