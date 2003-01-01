Golf Course ID: 32028, 18 hole

The Stawell Golf Club is an idyllic golfing destination in the township of Stawell. This golf venue is ranked amongst the top 50 country courses in the state of Victoria. The beautiful 18 hole golf course is settled on a rugged terrain. Therefore, the course layout features a range of excellent and undulating fairways.

You will find excellent grass greens, well-spaced bunkered fairways, and picturesque tree lined setting at this golf club. The course is set amongst natural bushland that feature an abundance of native birds and animals. Our fully licensed bar opens each competition day.