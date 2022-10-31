State-first paragolfer arrives at West Beach Parks

31 Oct 2022 | Participation |

By Matisse Shields

The first Paragolfer has landed at West Beach Parks golf course in South Australia.

PQSA (The Paraplegic & Quadriplegic Association of SA) has gifted a brand new Paragolfer to West Beach Parks. It is an exciting inclusive first for South Australia with the all-terrain wheelchair giving people with a disability the opportunity to play golf, enabling them to swing in a more conventional stance. The machine will be available for free to anyone that requires it.

Peter Stewart, CEO of PQSA said “PQSA has been supporting South Australians for nearly 70 years and we are well known for the support, intervention, advice and advocacy we provide to improve health outcomes for people living with disability. But we are also determined to address issues around access and inclusion and to remove barriers to activities most of us take for granted, like golf!

“We are delighted to have purchased this equipment and to find a partner in West Beach Parks which will make the Paragolfer available for more people to play a game that is equally exhilarating and frustrating,” said Stewart.

Golf Australia’s Senior Manager Programs and Inclusion Christian Hamilton said the partnership demonstrates shared value where golf can play its part in supporting access to community sport and recreation for everyone.

“It is great that South Australians have access to the Paragolfer as it gives people opportunity access pathways from come and try experiences & recreational play all the way to the Australian Wheelchair Golf Championships,” said Hamilton.

The Paragolfer was officially launched on 20 October and is now bookable at West Beach Parks.