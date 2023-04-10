Stars align in Hobart for Australian Junior

10 Apr 2023 | Amateur golf |

By Dylan Grandell

Golf Australia’s premier junior event for emerging players, the Australian Junior Amateur gets under way on Tuesday morning at Tasmania Golf Club in Hobart. The girls' field is headlined by last year’s runner-up Sarah Hammett. Hammett finished three shots behind two-time winner Jeneath Wong and comes into this year’s event beaming with confidence after her recent top-three finish at the Women’s NSW Open. Hammett will have hot competition from fellow Queenslanders Godiva Kim, Shyla Singh and current national girls' Order of Merit leader Millie Komulainen. Other players of note include Avondale’s Rachel Lee, Victorians Amelia Harris and Molly McLean whilst Eunseo Choi and Amy Im have made the trek over from New Zealand and will be ones to watch. Joseph Buttress is looking to go one better than 2022 as he leads the big names in the boys’ field. Buttress finished three behind Jeffrey Guan and with multiple top-10s to his name already in 2023, the West Australian will feel confident about his chances this week. After finishing a tie for fourth last year, New Zealander Joshua Bai is looking to use this experience to elevate himself into contention. Fellow Kiwi Zach Swanwick and Queenslanders Billy Dowling, Kai Komulainen and Harry Takis all bring impressive recent form into the nation’s marquee junior event and must be included in this week’s top contenders. Set in natural bushland with majestic water views throughout, Tasmania Golf Club provides a challenge to all level of golfers. The course was home to the Tasmanian Classic, as well as having hosted many other major events including the Australian Amateur, the Australian Interstate Matches, the Tasmanian Open six times and the Tasmanian Amateur Championship on three occasions. Play begins from 7:15am AEST tomorrow morning.