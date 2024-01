Golf Course ID: 40516, 18 hole

Stanthorpe Golf Club is a 18 Hole public golf course in Southern Downs in Queensland. Golfing in Stanthorpe is a very recreational. Stanthorpe Golf Courses are quiet, relaxed, and more often than not the kangaroos outnumber the golfers. Golf carts and clubs can be hired any time club is open.

Weekly Comp on Wednesday, Saturday mornings