Golf Course ID: 76454, 9 hole

Stanley Golf Club features a nine-hole coastal course in the historic town of Stanley on the Bass Strait coast. It is about an hour's drive west of Burnie. The links-style course is set among the dunes, just 10 metres from the sea. Challenges include bunkers, a dam and the sometimes fierce Bass Strait winds. The course consists of one par 5 and four par 4's and four par 3's. The fairways are lined with trees and coastal seaside marram grass which can prove quite tricky to hit out of. The course offers glorious views of the coast and The Nut the core of an ancient volcano that rises starkly from the sea.

Visitors are welcome at the club.

A competition is held Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 1pm and the Ladies competition on Wednesday and Saturday at 10am. The Stanley Golf Club hosts The Nut Major Open Event each year in mid-November.