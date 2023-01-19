19 Jan 2023 | All Abilities |

The genU Stand up and Play Charity Golf day, hosted by Barwon Heads Golf club and supported by TAC, has raised over $140,000 for people with disabilities, enabling the purchase of two ParaGolfers for the Bellarine Peninsula and helping players with disability reconnect with the game they love.

The latest charity Golf day, was a huge success raising over $25,000 for participants entered in the Australian Wheelchair Championships, being held at 13th Beach Links Golf Course in February 2023.

genU CEO Clare Amies said the innovative golf machine was an exciting development for golfers who were keen to get back on the course.

“We’re committed to enabling people with disability to live the life they choose, and the ParaGolfer is a great example of this,” said Amies.

“We all know the benefits of exercise for our physical and mental health, and golf is also a great way to get out there and socialise with family and friends.”

Golf Australia’s Senior Manager Programs and Inclusion Christian Hamilton said it's so encouraging to see local communities banding together to support inclusive sport

“Integrating all-abilities within our tournament’s is a clear representation of how golf is a sport for all,’ said Hamilton.

“Golf is a unique sport where players of all abilities can enjoy the sport, with very little modification required,

“There is special equipment like paragolfers, that enables people with all different abilities to play golf. The equipment does come at a cost, so it's incredible to see local communities raising money for such important equipment.”

genU has also facilitated golf days for all-ability golfers to have the opportunity to go and try out the Paragolfer.

