Special Olympics golfers head to Berlin

14 Jun 2023 | All Abilities |

Six golfers have joined the Australian team which has headed to Berlin for the Special Olympics World Games.

The team members are:

• Natascha Tennent (QLD) • Amanda Patterson (QLD) • Matthew Curley (QLD) • Kane Leonard (QLD) • Dylan Price (QLD) • Anders Kobula (NSW) • Caitlyn McGowan (WA) - Team Assistant • Brendan Monaghan (QLD) – Team Manager

There will be 7000 athletes competing in Berlin including 64 from Australia who departed from Brisbane several days ago to prepare.

The Special Olympics movement sets out "to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community".

The President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said he hoped that the 2023 Games would “send a signal to the world on the importance of inclusion”.

The Special Olympics World Games are from 17-25 June.

