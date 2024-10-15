Special Olympics athletes to showcase skills, sportsmanship

15 Oct 2024 | All Abilities |

Special Olympics Australia is excited to announce the return of the annual Special Olympics Golf Classic, bringing together golfing athletes from across Australia for an unforgettable three-day event that highlights inclusivity, skill, and the spirit of sportsmanship.

This national competition at Palm Meadows in Queensland next week will provide golfing athletes with intellectual disabilities and autism with an opportunity to compete at levels ranging from alternate shot team play to individual strokeplay.

Participants will include the likes of Natascha Tennent, a 17-year-old athlete from Brisbane who won a gold medal for Australia at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. Another star performer will be Steve Robson, who has represented Special Olympics at all levels including club, state and international, including a gold medal at the World Summer Games in Athens with a record-breaking final round of 75.

Steve has also been Nett Champion for the All Abilities competitions in NSW in 2023 and the Victorian Open in 2024.

The Special Olympics Golf Classic has become an important part of Australia’s sporting landscape, reflecting the mission of Special Olympics Australia, in partnership with Golf Australia, to create an environment of acceptance and inclusion.

Competitive rounds begin on Monday, October 21, with the 18-hole individual stroke play (Level 5) event teeing off at noon. The competition continues on Tuesday, October 22, followed by the Awards Presentation at 1pm.