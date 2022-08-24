Speaker spotlight: Monique Richardson

24 Aug 2022 | Industry news |

We're delighted to be welcoming Monique Richardson as a key note speaker at the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA EXPO. Monique brings 30 years of customer service experience to The Expo and will provide deep dive insights into designing a superior customer experience, creating moments that matter and a powerful customer service culture and more. No matter what role you have at your club, creating the best customer experience is pivotal to your overall success. The Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo is an unmissable event giving attendees access to golf businesses leading minds to give you the leading ideas, trends, tools and connections you need to grow your golf business. So don't miss out and get your tickets now!