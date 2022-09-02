Speaker announcement: Berry, Curtis, Coten and Keenan confirmed

02 Sep 2022 | Industry news |

With only six weeks to go the countdown is on to the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo and we've got some top notch additions to our key speaker line-up including Rich Curtis and Victoria Berry from FutureBrand, Ned Coten of EngageRM and Shae Keenan from Visit Victoria.

Rounding out our list of seven key speakers, Rich, Victoria, Ned and Shae bring their decades of experience across the realms of marketing, customer engagement and management and brand to the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo to share the ideas, trends, tools and connections you need to take your golf business to the next level.

to the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo now.