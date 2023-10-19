Southern Comfort teams up with Australian Golf for a summer of twilight refreshment

19 Oct 2023 | Industry news |

Laidback, easy-going party vibes will be coming to golf courses and facilities around Australia thanks to a new collaboration between the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, and Southern Comfort.

Southern Comfort will become the exclusive Brown Spirits provider of the PGA of Australia, Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and Golf Australia, and the fourth partner to undertake a joint Australian golf partnership which enables brands a simple pathway to partner with Australian Golf’s professional and amateur organisations across a wide range of assets.

The three-year partnership will focus on celebrating and growing the social side of golf, which continues its rapid growth throughout the country.

“This partnership is focused on recruiting new adult players to the game and breaking down barriers for those who may find golf intimidating,” said Oscar Barton, Senior Brand Manager of Southern Comfort.

“It’s also an exciting opportunity to bring Southern Comfort’s ‘King of Leisure Sports’ ethos to the national stage.

“If you can play with a can in hand then Southern Comfort will be there, celebrating easy going sports and good times with mates.

“This partnership offers fans across the nation looking for an oncourse refreshment or a round after their game the opportunity to reach for a SoCo.”

As part of the programming, Southern Comfort Twilight Rounds will be coming to golf courses and facilities across the country this summer.

A perfect social mix of casual golf and refreshing drinks with friends, Southern Comfort Twilight Rounds will be accessible to players of all skill levels, offering a laidback golf experience where the focus is more on good times with friends and less on the scorecard.

From November through to March, Twilight Rounds will be available at a variety of golf facilities, including golf courses, mini-golf centres, driving ranges and simulators.

Additional partnership programming will include Southern Comfort activations at Australian golf’s two major tournaments, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

The “Southern Comfort Party Shack” will be located on the liveliest and noisiest hole on the PGA Tour of Australasia, the PGA Championship’s Party Hole at Royal Queensland, which takes place from November 23-26.

Whilst at the Australian Open, Southern Comfort will a roaming activation at The Australian Golf Club.

PGA of Australia Commercial Director Michael McDonald said: “We are excited to have Southern Comfort become part of Australian Golf through a variety of fan-focussed collaborations.

“Twilight Rounds will be open to all and less structured than traditional golf events and will embody the fun, casual side of golf which is increasingly attractive to our newer golf-loving audience.

“The addition of the Southern Comfort Party Shack to the PGA Championship will also further enhance the experience for fans on the party hole, which has doubled in size for 2023, and will offer eight different hospitality suites, new grandstand seating and a dedicated free public precinct.”

Golf Australian General Manager of Commercial Anthony Everard expanded further on the partnership: “Part of our Strategy for Australian Golf is to invite more golfers into the game and to create great golf experiences for everyone who participates.

“More than ever before, golf fans are seeing the game as a fun way to spend quality time with good mates, and that’s where Southern Comfort comes in.

"What they want to achieve perfectly aligns with this vision and we look forward to working with their team to bring their ideas to life.”

More information:

Southern Comfort Party Shack tickets link:

Follow us in Instagram: @southerncomfortau