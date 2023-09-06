SA Senior Amateur: Gole and Lucas prevail at Kingston SE

06 Sep 2023 | Amateur golf |

By Patrick Taylor

The top senior amateurs from across the country endured three windy days at Kingston SE this week, and with greens rolling fast, the conditions ensured a challenging week for the golfers.

Both the men’s and women’s championships were close affairs, with the lead see-sawing in both over the 54-holes.

World No.1 senior women's amateur, and defending champion, Nadene Gole (Victoria GC) proved too strong, finishing at 16-over-par to hold off runner-up Cath Stolz (Shelly Beach GC) by three shots.

When asked how she was feeling after the win, Gole was to the point.

“Exhausted!”, she said

The win, and successful defence of her title this week, caps off an incredible 12 months for Gole. In her short career on the senior amateur scene, Gole has reached world No.1, had multiple wins, and competed in several international events.

“Personally, I’ve grown a lot…. And with my golf I’ve been able to decide to make changes for the better,"" she said.

Gole will be heading to the Victorian Senior Amateur next week to defend another title, before heading to the US Senior Amateur.

Michael Lucas (Harvey GC) and Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah GC) traded the lead in the men’s championship across the three days, and still could not be separated after 54 holes.

Tied at 9-over par, Lucas prevailed after the first playoff hole, a satisfying win for the 2021 WA Senior Amateur champion.

“When I won the WA Senior, that came out of the blue… this win has a very similar feeling,: Lucas said.

“In the playoff I probably hit the three best shots of my week and the two best putts… I just felt so relaxed."

Full results can be found