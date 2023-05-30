Some things change, some things stay the same

30 May 2023 | Women and girls |

By Serrin Bertino

In one year, there has been some great change at Palmerston Golf Club, roughly 20 kilometres out of Darwin in the Northern Territory.

The number of girls playing golf is up and looks likely to continue in that manner.

Some things have stayed the same however – as girls continue to thrive under an all-girls environment through the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program.

“Our girl’s attendance in our MyGolf program is really growing,” said Holly Trembath, Golf Operations Manager at the club.

“We already have around 12 girls who attend the clinic prior to the AGF clinic, so it will be exciting when the time comes to progress these girls up to scholarship program.”

Whilst excitement is already building for the recruitment of the next batch of scholarship recipients, Trembath is thoroughly enjoying seeing this year’s intake doing well.

“The AGF clinic continues to be a real social outing for these girls,” Trembath said.

“They come through the beginner clinics as friends, and it is now lovely to see them enjoy a girls-only environment like last year’s girls.

“They are now starting to show a lot of interest in playing holes so we enjoy a couple of holes throughout the term and will then start playing nine-holes in the dry season.”

There are currently three clubs in the NT hosting 19 scholarship recipients in 2023.

