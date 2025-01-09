Society approaches 60th milestone

09 Jan 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

A Melbourne golf group with a quirky name and a truckload of memories is set to reach a significant milestone in 2025.

This October, Micks Masons Golf Society, formed out of a group at a local football club in 1965, will celebrate its 60th consecutive trip from the Frankston area in southern suburban Melbourne to Cobram Barooga on the Murray River.

As is custom, they will play both courses at Cobram Barooga and the two courses at Tocumwal Country Club over four days, and swap a thousand stories. Commemorative books and T-shirts will be handed out to those who travel.

The society members believe they have the longest running record of annual travel to the Murray, where golf weekends are popular for players from all over Victoria and New South Wales.

According to society President Tony Dickson, the name comes from the fact that the original members included both Catholics and Protestants, and had a desire to bring everyone together.

The society was formed out of the Frankston YCW Football Club, where two stalwarts, Dr Kevin Collopy and Jim McKew, led the way, taking a trip to the Murray in 1965 to scope out venues. Cobram Barooga became the chosen site, with Tocumwal and − for a period – Yarrawonga added.

Groups of between 16 and 22 players have made the trip.

Dickson is relieved that in recent times some regeneration has occurred with younger members, as well as the addition of the first two women to have joined the society.

The 86-year-old president surprised fellow-members at last year’s trip to the Murray by revealing a tattoo on his left upper arm celebrating the Micks Masons, and drawn by his tattooist grandson.

“It has the chalice for the Micks and the cross arms for the Masons,” he said. “I’ve tried to con a few of the others into getting it, but I don’t have too many acceptances!”

The society is going strong. “I’m proud of it,” said Dickson. “You look back and get a lot of pleasure at the times you’ve had when we were touring. We have life members, six or seven of us, and I’m hoping and anticipating that the group who are coming through will keep it going into the future.”