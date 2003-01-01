Golf Course ID: 76451, 9 hole

The Smithton Country Club is a nine-hole golf course on Tasmania’s far north west coast. Smithton is an hour’s drive west of Burnie and 90 minutes west of Devonport. A challenging nine holes awaits you at the Smithton Country Club, with numerous bunkers, trees and water hazards. This is a well maintained course with lush, gently undulating fairways rimmed with native trees and shrubs. Visitors are welcome and the club hosts regular competitions including the weekend Men’s Competition (Saturday and Sunday at 11:30am), the Ladies Competition each Wednesday and Saturday at 9am and the Chicken Run every Thursday during the summer months (October to March).