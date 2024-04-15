Smith, Davis lock up 2025 Masters invites

15 Apr 2024 | Professional golf |

Australian Cameron Smith made it five top-10s from eight starts as Cam Davis locked up his 2025 Masters invite on an enthralling final day at Augusta National Golf Club.

World No.1 and 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler further entrenched his status as the dominant figure in men’s golf with a four-stroke triumph, fending off the brave charge of Swedish debutant Ludvig Aberg (69) with a final round of 4-under 68 and 11-under total.

Exempt at The Masters through until 2027 courtesy of his 2022 Open Championship victory, Smith’s tie for sixth was his fifth top-10 finish in eight starts at The Masters, a hole-out eagle from the bunker at the par-5 second the highlight of his closing round of 1-under 71.

Playing in the group behind in just his second appearance at Augusta, Davis made bogeys at one and five to effectively end his charge before making the turn, a double-bogey on 17 an unfortunate end to his round of 3-over 75.

A tie for 12th ensures Davis will be in the field for the 2025 edition as Smith continued his love affair with a golf course that plays to his creative mindset.

Renowned as one of the world’s best putters, Smith endured a frustrating week with the flatstick, joining Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood as the only players in the field not to post an over-par round all week.

“It’s just a frustrating week I think. Can’t really say much more than that,” Smith told Fox Sports.

“I hit the ball how I know I needed to and put my ball in the right spots, the putts just didn’t fall this week.

“It was very frustrating. I feel like that’s as good as I’ve played around here.

“It’s a creative golf course and I’d love to think I play my best golf when I’m creative.

“There’s so many shots that you get around here that you don’t get the rest of the year.

“It’s just such a cool place.”

Like Smith, Min Woo Lee eagled the par-5 second on his way to a final round of 3-under 69 and tie for 22nd, level with fellow Australian Adam Scott (72) at 4-over for the championship.

Given he came into the week nursing a broken finger, it was another step forward in Lee’s ultimate ambition of one day donning the green jacket.

“There’s a couple things I need to clean up, but overall I think it’s a solid sign,” said Lee.

“Obviously not the best prep with the finger and the flu. I guess I can kind of say that one good week of practice there I couldn’t really do, so it was a bit of rest for me.

“Hopefully I can prep better for the next one.”

Declaring his desire to represent Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympics publicly for the first time, Jason Day also left Augusta with a positive mindset after a round of 3-under 69 on Sunday.

“The short game’s nice. Putting’s nice,” Day surmised.

“I just made too many cheap errors out there, not enough capitalisation on the opportunities that I had, especially with the par-5s. And then just soft bogeys.

“Clean that up, tighten the swing up a little bit, and I should be good to go.”

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Final scores 1 Scottie Scheffler 66-72-71-68—277 T6 Cameron Smith 71-72-72-71—286 T12 Cameron Davis 69-72-73-75—289 T22 Min Woo Lee 74-74-75-69—292 T22 Adam Scott 76-74-70-72—292 T30 Jason Day 75-73-76-69—293 MC Jasper Stubbs (a) 80-76—156