Smith and Jones within reach with one round to go at The Grange

27 Apr 2024 | Professional golf |

American Brendan Steele of HyFlyers GC leads LIV Adelaide with one round to go at The Grange, while Australians Cameron Smith and Matt Jones are just a few shots off the pace.

Steele shot the round of the day on Saturday, an 8-under 64, to earn him the solo lead at 14-under. New Zealander Danny Lee is only one shot back at 13-under, after two solid days of golf in Adelaide.

Ripper GC's captain Smith backed up his opening 68, with a 7-under 64 Saturday, feeding off the energy of his home crowd to sit in a tie for fifth at 11-under.

Smith’s teammate Jones is a further shot back at 10-under, with both players finding their best golf as the week progresses with hopes to go even lower on the final day.

The newest Ripper member, Lucas Herbert, bounced back in the second round, matching Smith's 67 to lift him back up the leaderboard on 6-under, with the final member of the all-Australian team, Marc Leishman joining him in a tie for 28th after a steady 1-under 71.

As Smith and Jones look to produce a run at the individual title during Sunday’s final round, Ripper GC are also looking in great shape for the team title in fourth place and just two-shots adrift of current leaders Torque GC.

HOW THE LEADING ROUND UNFOLDED

Steele appeared in cruise control at times at The Grange on Saturday, carding nine birdies in his round against one bogey on his way to 64.

The bogey came right in the middle of an incredible run of holes for Steele. After four birdies from holes seven through 10, the American slipped up on the 11 th , but bounced straight back with birdies on 12 and 13, and one more on 15 for good measure.

WHAT THE PLAYERS SAID

BRENDAN STEELE (-14): “Yeah, got off to a hot start. Birdied the first two, birdied I think six of the first eight, so was really cooking along, then made that bogey but bounced back with a birdie at the Watering Hole. Just a great day. Obviously did everything really well. Drove it well. Hit good wedges. Short game was good. Holed a few putts. When you do everything well, it ends up being a round like that.”

DANNY LEE (-13): “Other than that double on 5, played pretty good. Hitting the ball really nicely. I was a little bit off with the driver today. Other than that, I can't complain. Putted well again today, which is nice. Birdie-birdie finish on the day is always nice, and it gets me a lot of positive momentum going towards the last round.”

CAM SMITH (-11): "I think we were all feeling really comfortable with where our game's at. I said at the start of the week I think we've done a better job with managing our time and a better preparation on the golf course, and it's kind of showing. Obviously Herby didn't have his best stuff yesterday but showed up today with a 7-under, which was pretty nice for us in the team standings. Four scores counting tomorrow is a different game, and we've all got to show up and probably with our best stuff to win."

MATT JONES (-10):"Yeah, it was a slow start for me. I think I parred my first seven holes and then I got to 10 and went on a good stretch through there. It was great. Just disappointing to bogey my last hole to finish at 4-under for the day, but I think the whole team is happy where we are."

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

Individual

-14: Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC)

-13: Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)

-12: Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC), Mito Pereira (Torque GC)

-11: Patrick Reed (4Aces GC), Dean Burmester (Stinger GC), Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC)

Team

-35: Torque GC

-34: HyFlyers GC

-34: Iron Heads GC

-33: Ripper GC

NEXT UP

The final round gets underway at 11.35am (AEST) on Sunday.