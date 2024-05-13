Six Australians hunting success at G4D Open

13 May 2024 | All Abilities |

Six Australians will be in the field when the second iteration of the G4D Open gets underway this week at Woburn Golf Club in England, with the world's top All Abilities golfers converging on the Duchess Course from May 15-17.

Held in partnership with The R&A and the DP World Tour, the G4D Open is golf's most inclusive event with amateurs and professionals of all ages and genders.

The championship features nine sport classes across various impairment groups, with an overall champion crowned at the conclusion of the 54 holes, as well as an opposite sex winner, and a gross prize in each of the nine sport classes.

Nineteen countries are represented in the 80-player field including the USA, Belgium, Canada, Japan, South Africa, Sweden and Turkey.

Two Australians will have particularly high hopes coming into the tournament, with Wayne Perske and Lachlan Wood both playing incredible golf of late.

Perske, who has made a strong impression early in his All Abilities career, comes into the G4D Open hot off a three-shot win at the inaugural Scottish Open for Golfers with a Disability over the weekend.

2023 Australian All Abilities champion Wood has followed up that win with more strong performances on the G4D Tour this year. He narrowly missed out at the Magical Kenya Open, finishing runner-up, and more recently was tied for fourth at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the USA.

Irishman Brendan Lawlor is back to defend his title and world No.1 Englishman Kipp Popert will also be teeing it up.

With eight of the top 10 players on the World Ranking for Golfers With Disability (WR4GD) in the field, our Australians have a fight ahead of them on their quest for the title.

Australians in the field: