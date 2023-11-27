Silver for Outback Queensland Masters at Tourism Awards

27 Nov 2023 | Outback Queensland Masters | Amateur golf | Participation |

The 2800km golfing adventure known as the Outback Queensland Masters has been recognised with the silver award for Best Festival and Event at the 2023 Queensland Tourism Awards staged in Cairns.

Fast becoming an iconic Australian bucket list destination golf event, the Outback Queensland Masters this year attracted players from every state of Australia, some travelling some 10,000 km to compete in Queensland.

Since its inception in 2019, the Outback Queensland Masters has gone from strength to strength, bringing millions of dollars in visitor spend for the remote communities of Outback Queensland.

In 2022, it generated 13,062 visitor nights and contributed $1.89m to the Queensland economy. State Manager – Queensland and Northern Territory, Golf Australia, Luke Bates said: “Outback Queensland Masters was honoured to win this category last year and we are thrilled to be recognised with the silver award in 2023.

“Outback Queensland Masters continues to be the worlds’ richest and most remote amateur golf series, spanning thousands of kilometres in Queensland's Outback."

Presented by Golf Australia, the event was created and developed by Cre8ion and Weatherall Golf through a strategic partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland.

“This event continues to ignite the passion, not only for golf, but the sense of adventure and mateship across the ancient landscapes of Outback Queensland," Bates said.

“On behalf of our team, we thank all those involved in enabling and supporting Outback Queensland Masters each year including sponsors, local councils, the golf clubs, volunteers, participants, performers, contractors and the people of the local communities the Outback Queensland Masters visits each year.

“Thank you also to the Queensland Tourism Industry Council for the organisation and delivery of the Queensland Tourism Awards and the volunteer time invested by the judges. We are thrilled to be recognised once again in a field of incredible nominees.

“We are always ready to welcome you to this unique Outback Queensland adventure in June and July next year, as we make our way from the desert sands of Birdsville to Quilpie for the million-dollar hole."

The 2024 Outback Queensland Masters will tee off in June 2024 from the most remote golf course in Queensland, the iconic Birdsville Dunes Golf Club, and then onto to Boulia in the land of the Min Min Light, Winton, Barcaldine, Charleville and culminating in July in Quilpie for the Million Dollar Hole-In-One.

The 2024 Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia, with strategic partner Tourism and Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partners, the PGA of Australia and Rex Airlines, and Mateship Partners, Diamantina Shire Council, Boulia Shire Council, Winton Shire Council, Barcaldine Regional Council, Murweh Shire Council and Quilpie Shire Council.

Early bird passes for the 2024 Outback Queensland Masters are on sale to December 31 at

Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.