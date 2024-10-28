Sign up for the grand finale of the Outback Queensland Masters

28 Oct 2024 | Outback Queensland Masters | Industry News |

The Outback Queensland Masters has announced the grand finale of Australia’s most remote golf series, giving all amateur and social golfers the last chance to score a million-dollar hole-in-one.

The event's final lap of more than 1900km in 2025 will begin in Mitchell on June 21-22 and take in Augathella, Blackall, Alpha and Richmond before culminating at Karumba on July 25-27.

Golf Australia’s State Manager – Queensland and Northern Territory, Luke Bates said: “We want to give the event a huge send off for its grand finale, giving those who have experienced it before the chance to do it all again, and those who have always wanted to do it, the opportunity to experience a unique golf trip.

“The Outback Queensland Masters has accomplished the goals we set out to achieve in the beginning, highlighting the unique experience of playing golf in the outback and showcasing the towns on our annual journey.

“We’ve hosted thousands of golfers and non-golfers who have had an awesome experience and spread the word about what there is to be discovered in Outback Queensland.

“The Outback Queensland Masters has successfully shone a spotlight on both the Outback destinations and their sand green golf offerings as an attraction.

"We thank all our partners who over the years have made it possible and acknowledge the incredible support we received from the Outback Queensland golf clubs, their volunteers and local councils to help make it happen.

“Golf Australia has committed to continue this legacy for the region through both the Men’s and Women’s Queensland Sand Green Championships which are staged in June at different regional towns every year."

Outback Queensland Masters, Executive Producer, Theresa Famularo said: "The Outback Queensland Masters was developed to put outback golf on the map and to create a new visitor market for Outback Queensland.

“In just five years, the Outback Queensland Masters has certainly put outback golf on the map, creating significant economic contribution and achieving national recognition through Queensland and Australian tourism and event awards.

“We couldn’t do it without our team behind the scenes and support of our strategic partners, sponsors, the tourism industry and media who helped make it happen."

Luke Bates further added, “Most of all the event has really lifted the profile and interest in golf in Outback Queensland, showing golf is a game for all ages from all walks of life.

"We’ve seen local golf clubs improve their clubhouses, attract younger members and staging more golfing events welcoming visitors. It’s great to see new initiatives, such as the new driving range that opened at the Longreach Golf Club in September.

“If the Outback Queensland Masters has been on your bucket list, don’t miss out on joining this once-in-a-lifetime golfing adventure in 2025.”

Golfing adventuring enthusiasts are urged to secure passes for their final chance to have a shot at the Million Dollar Hole-In-One Challenge with players from across Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia already booked in for 2025.

The 2025 Outback Queensland Masters is ‘taking golf to the Gulf’ over six consecutive weekends, culminating with the Million-Dollar Hole-In-One in Karumba in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

“Fingers crossed that 2025 will be the year one lucky golfer strikes it rich in Outback Queensland," said Bates.

“It would be the ideal way for the event to finish.”

Early bird passes for the Outback Queensland Masters are on sale now until December 31 at .

Presented by Golf Australia, Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.

2025 EVENT SCHEDULE

Event 1 Mitchell – June 21 & 22, 2025

Event 2 Augathella – June 28 & 29, 2025

Event 3 Blackall – July 5 & 6, 2025

Event 4 Alpha – July 12 & 13, 2025

Event 5 Richmond – July 19 & 20, 2025

Event 6 Karumba – July 25, 26, & 27, 2025