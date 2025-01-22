Short course a winner at Atherton

22 Jan 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

A Far North Queensland club is attempting to reverse a decline in senior membership with the introduction of a new, short course.

Atherton Golf Club, just more than an hour outside Cairns, added new yellow tees recently and has earned plaudits from members for the change.

The new course is 1984 metres shorter than the full Atherton 18-hole golf course, and consists of only par-3s and par-4s.

The course has already proved a winner with Atherton’s eldest member, 97-year-old Muriel Lowrey, the first to tee it up on the yellows at the ceremonial opening recently.

Club President David Hazlett told ‘The Express’ that Atherton was following Golf Australia’s edict of ‘more Australians playing more golf’ in making the change.

“As people get older, they can’t hit the ball as far and they get a bit disillusioned with the game,” said Hazlett.

“The idea of the yellow course is to allow for people who score high to be able to shoot lower and feel better when they play.

“It gives them a chance to get on the green in regulation and maybe even have a putt at birdie.”