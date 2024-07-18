Shooting for a million dollars in the Qld outback

18 Jul 2024 | Outback Queensland Masters | Participation |

Australia’s most remote and richest golfing event series, the Outback Queensland Masters, will finish six weekends of competition with a Million-Dollar Hole-In-One Challenge in Quilpie this weekend.

More than 980 golfing enthusiasts, some travelling from as far as Tasmania and Western Australia, have joined the 1,600km+ adventurous golf journey.

The one-of-a-kind event began in Birdsville, on the edge of the Simpson Desert on June 15 before travelling to the towns of Boulia, Winton, Barcaldine and Charleville.

Quilpie Mayor Ben Hall said: "It’s great to have the Outback Queensland Masters here in Quilpie where we can showcase not only our golf course and clubhouse but also our outstanding hospitality.

“The Outback Queensland Masters is a great addition to our event calendar here in Quilpie.

"Since its inception in 2019, the event has grown significantly and now attracts thousands of competitors, juniors and spectators, and we can’t wait to welcome them all.

“Good luck everyone playing this weekend and remember, if you don’t take home the Million-Dollar Hole-In-One, make sure you take home a whole lot of fun.”

Golf Australia Events General Manager, Therese Magdulski added: "We have some amazing stories from this year's event, from crows stealing golf balls in Birdsville to a player hitting their first-ever hole-in-one in a practice round in Boulia, and we even had a couple who have traversed over 25,000km from Western Australia to join us in our 2024 series.

“On Sunday we’ll be staging the Million-Dollar Hole-In-One Challenge finale with 149 players qualifying to step up to try their luck for a life-changing hole-in-one.

"Prior to the Million Dollar Hole-In-One Challenge, we will host a players clinic with last-minute tips and tricks on how to take their best shot, and we will be announcing the locations for the 2025 Outback Queensland Masters.

"Amateur golfers are willing to go the extra mile, not only to play for the Million Dollar Hole-In-One but to experience Queensland’s stunning outback.

“This event is for all amateur golfers, it doesn’t matter how good you are or how long you have been playing. This competition isn’t all about winning, it’s about having fun, meeting new people and enjoying the unique experiences on and off the sand greens in Outback Queensland.

“I think this has been the secret to the Outback Queensland Masters’ success, and why we have golfers join us from every state of Australia."

As a community give-back and to provide opportunities for young people in Outback Queensland, free junior golf clinics have been staged at all six locations of the Outback Queensland Masters under the guidance of PGA Professional Darren Weatherall.

“Golf is a sport for life and fun for all, no matter how old you are," he said.

"The Outback Queensland Masters legacy is to give kids in Outback Queensland an opportunity to either try golf for the first time or fine-tune their skills.

“It’s so encouraging to see the next generation interested in the game and giving it a go in these small communities. Who knows, we may even see one of them represent Australia one day.

“We’ll be bringing the Australian PGA Championship Trophy, the Kirkwood Cup, to Quilpie to help inspire local future champions.

"The trophy has travelled through Outback Queensland with us on the 2024 tour before making its way to the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane this November.

The Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia in conjunction with Strategic Partner Tourism and Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partners PGA of Australia, Rex Airlines and BCL Production Services.

The event could not have been staged without assistance from local government, including the Diamantina Shire Council, Boulia Shire Council, Winton Shire Council, Barcaldine Regional Council, Murweh Shire Council and Quilpie Shire Council.

The Outback Queensland Mateship Partners are: Bushnell Golf, Drummond Golf, Callaway, IJS Productions and Your Mates Brewing Co.

Tickets for the 2025 Outback Queensland Masters are on sale from Monday, July 22, 2024 at .

Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.