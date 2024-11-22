Shin takes the win Wagga Wagga

22 Nov 2024 | Professional golf | Tournaments |

St. Michael’s rising star Clair Shin has claimed her maiden professional win at the 2025 Ford Women’s NSW Open Regional Qualifying Event at Wagga Wagga Country Club. The 19-year-old delivered rounds of 67 and 65 to finish an impressive 14-under-par for the tournament, sealing a three-shot victory and earning her place in next year’s Ford Women’s NSW Open at Wollongong Golf Club. “I feel really awesome today,” Shin said after her win. “It’s just been a great, great opportunity to play this tournament again, and it ended really well.” This victory marks a breakthrough moment for the young golfer, who admitted that the road to her first win hasn’t been easy. “It’s been tough for a year, to be honest, and I’ve been trying to go for the win, but it’s just getting unlucky sometimes. But this time, I fought through—and look, I made it.” She credited her improved iron play and short game for her standout performance. “I think my shots with my irons have gotten a little bit better—making the right distance, getting next to the pins, and sinking birdie putts. So yeah, I think that’s what made me a lot better this year.” A standout moment came during the first round on the 17th hole. “It was a blind shot. I hit a six-iron, and it was downhill, so you couldn’t see the green at all. And I thought I went a bit left, but hit the edge of the side of the green and rolled in for an eagle—so yeah, that was really cool.” With her first professional win under her belt, Shin is optimistic heading into the rest of the season. “I’m improving a lot these days, so if I keep continuing and doing my best, I think I’ve got a chance to make a win this year and next year,” she said. Looking ahead to the 2025 Ford Women’s NSW Open, she is thrilled about the opportunity to compete on a bigger stage. “Oh, it’ll be really fun. I love to play with LET players as well, so it’ll be really exciting.” As for the celebrations tonight: “I think me and Dad were going to have steak—that’s what I really want—and maybe some ice cream and a drink because it’s hot.” Shin also praised the Wagga Wagga Country Club and the event organizers. “I love Wagga. I remember playing here five years ago. The course has been amazing. The greens are way better than five years ago, and the volunteers and greenkeepers did an amazing job. So well done.” Queenslander Amy Walsh secured the second qualifying spot with rounds of 69 and 66, finishing at 11-under-par. Walsh, who played on the LET this year, shared her excitement about locking in her spot for next year’s Ford Women’s NSW Open. “It’s good to not have to worry about that now and have that locked in,” she said. “Those co-sanctioned events are pretty important for my season back over in Europe. So, yeah, I’m very excited to play those.” Queensland’s Jordan O’Brien rounded out the top three, finishing at 10-under-par with rounds of 70 and 66. The next 2025 Ford Women’s NSW Open Regional Qualifying Event will take place at Narrabri Golfie from December 4-6.