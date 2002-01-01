Golf Course ID: 20807, 18 hole

Shelly Beach Golf Club is located on the New South Wales Central Coast, and is situated at the eastern end of Shelly Beach Road, on the gentle undulating hills overlooking Shelly Beach, a leisurely 60 minute drive from Sydney. Follow Wyong or The Entrance roads to the major arterial intersection at Long Jetty, and take Shelly Beach Road.

“Shelly Beach Golf Club is a hidden gem perched on the cliffs of the Pacific Ocean. The course starts off with a deceptively long slight dogleg par five and continues to challenge all levels of golfers from then on.” “The front nine winds its way close to the beach with eye-catching views, whilst not being long accuracy off the tee is imperative if the local winds are up.” “Huge established trees line most fairways with lush soft fairways giving mostly perfect lies throughout the course with equally good true greens.” “A first class clubhouse with an extensive menu awaits all golfers looking for some respite on one of the Central Coast’s challenging courses.”