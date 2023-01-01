Golf Course ID: 76449, 9 hole

Sheffield Golf Course, also known as Badger Heights, is a course with a view in north west Tasmania. The nine-hole course is located at the foot of the Badger Range, near Sheffield, 40-minutes south of Devonport (30 kilometres) and an hour west of Launceston (93 kilometres).

Sheffield Golf Course is a 9 hole course which is undulating and heavily wooded, with stands of graceful eucalypts fringing the greens. You can play a challenging round of golf here; the 210 metre, par three sixth with a dam at the back of the green is one of the more demanding holes. Club hire is available for men, women and juniors – and because the course favours left-handed players, some left handed sets are also available for hire. As a green fee guest, you can join members in the regular competitions and relax in the fully-licensed clubhouse after your round.