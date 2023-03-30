Seven Birdies for Gregory at Thaxted Park Masters

30 Mar 2023 | Amateur golf |

Seven birdies in a round is a good effort anywhere at any level but to do it away from your home course is exceptional. Maybe being a member at The Vines of Reynella, Thaxted Park’s nearest neighbour, was some help to Paul Gregory but few visitors to this challenging course in the Adelaide’s southern foot hills find the greens anything but a mystery. Steady early morning rain on Monday the 27th of March, didn’t bode well but the weather cooperated and a perfect scoring day on a well presented course greeted the 72 starters. Women’s Senior/Super Senior A big win in the Gross for North Adelaide’s Mi Park (86) from local and regular SOOM competitor. Lyn Hood (89) and Angela Masters (Blackwood)(90) next. Mi also had the best Nett (73) emphasising the quality of her round, comfortably ahead of Thaxted’s Julie Baird and Lyn Hood (79’s). Men’s Senior Paul Gregory (71) but not that easily with clubmate Mark Potter (73) hot on his heels. Paul and Mark are major contenders for the Order of Merit and their battle through 2023 will be great to watch. David Schirripa (Grange), playing his first SOOM event made a great debut with 74. Schirripa’s Nett 71 saw him a winner on a countback from Thaxted’s Brett Emmett. Paul Gregory was third with 73 Nett. Men’s Super Senior No change from last year !! – local Bob Baird (77) from Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) and John Zantvoort (Aston Hills) (81’s). As is often the case, it was a local benefit in the Nett – no one else getting a look in with all the first nine placings going to members – Daryl Ross, James Fuller and Steve Ansell-Minnis all shooting Nett 70’s for the places. The usual Thaxted hospitality with an excellent meal was most welcome after the round with an entertaining presentation by local Pro, Cody Sherratt. We thank Thaxted for their event and acknowledge the event sponsor, Lion Nathan.

