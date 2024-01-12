Seol and Oberle are the 2024 South Australian Junior Masters champions

12 Jan 2024 | Amateur golf |

Katie Seol and Chase Oberle are the 2024 South Australian Junior Masters champions after a fantastic few days at Royal Adelaide Golf Club. 12-year-old Seol, who took home the junior title at the Webex South Australia last October, was even-par after the first two rounds, before a final round 4-under 68 gave her the win by 2-shots over runner-up Alice Cho. Both girls are Royal Adelaide members, and made use of their local course knowledge to be the only girls to finish the tournament under-par. "It was my first ever no-bogey round," Seol said of her final-round 68. Seol heads into next week's Australian Amateur in good form, hoping some more bogey-free rounds can be had. Oberle played consistent golf all week to be the only boy to finish under-par for the tournament at 1-under. The 16-year-old Queenslander shot a final round 70 to win by 3-shots over Victorian Elbert Kim. "It's the first win I've had this year, I've come close a lot of times but it's good to get it done," said Oberle. "I've got the Australian Amateur next week in Melbourne, which Dad is coming down to caddie for so it should be a fun week."