Seniors program gets a boost from Apia

Get Into Golf Seniors has partnered with the Australian insurance giant to help bring more attention to golf and golf experiences for all Australian seniors.

The two organisations have recently launched a new suite of videos for the virtual program, now available . The three videos presented by Apia ambassador Andrew Daddo and PGA professional Melissa Taylor, target first timers and serve as a gentle introduction to our great game.

The series talks to the ease of starting golf and will be used to excite viewers on the virtual and face-to-face opportunities available through the Get Into Golf program. While this video series is only a very brief introduction to golf, it might just be the perfect motivator for those who have considered starting.

Access to the virtual program will be free for seniors, accessed by creating an account on golf.org.au.

So, what happens after the virtual program?

After you've got the bug, we encourage participants to find their local program and attend a face-to-face program.

If you live in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, there are two popular options in Dorset Golf Course and Ringwood Golf Course. Spots in the seniors’ programs have been well received, with the courses welcoming 114 participants over the last ten months.

The courses jumped on board with Get Into Golf when it first launched late in 2020, and assistant manager Stuart Robertson showed particular interest in growing their senior audience.

“We wanted a golf program to help seniors develop both their physical and social health, and identified that Get Into Golf Seniors was the way to go,” Robertson said.

“The process of creating programs was super easy, registered both facilities, uploaded our weekly sessions and off we went.”

Get Into Golf Seniors programs are happening all over the country, as well as specialised women's, mixed and all abilities programs.

Get involved

Step 1: Watch the virtual programs 1. Create a user profile and complete registration 2. After you receive the confirmation email, click the YouTube video links to start watching. 3. After more content? to your user account and click through to the free activities tab.

Step 2: Find your local program

Ready for the golf course? Search the list of available beginner golf lessons and let one of our fantastic coaches guide you through an interactive, fun, and social face-to-face program.