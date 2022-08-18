Senior Trans-Tasman team selected

18 Aug 2022 | Amateur golf |

Golf Australia has selected its six man and six woman team to take on New Zealand in the Senior Trans Tasman Teams Matches to be played at Tasmania Golf Club on 24-25 October.

Carmen Palframan (WA), Gemma Dooley (NSW), Helen Pascoe (VIC), Jacquelin Morgan (NSW), Kim Burke (NSW) & Sue Wooster (VIC) make up the women’s team, while Brad Dowling (QLD), Douglas Cullam (NSW), Geoff Walker (NSW), Gregory Rhodes (VIC), Ian Frost (QLD) & Ken Brewer (NSW) will compete in the men’s event.

Sue Wooster has been selected as captain of the women’s team and Ken Brewer will lead the men’s team.

The event is played in a Ryder Cup style format, and 2022 sees the first time the men’s and women’s versions have been played at the same time at the same venue.

Tasmania Golf Club will play host, with the event not having been played in Australia since 2018 due to Covid-19 and New Zealand hosting rights.

Tasmania Golf Club sits on headland overlooking Barilla Bay with breathtaking views across the water – sure to be a true test for some of Australia’s and New Zealand’s best senior amateur golfers.

The event follows the Australian Senior Amateur which will be hosted by Launceston Golf Club on October 19 -21. Entries are still open for this event with a handicap limit of 8.0 for men and 16.0 for women. for more information.